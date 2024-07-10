NY Judge Likely to Dismiss Giuliani’s Bankruptcy, Opening Door For Georgia Election Workers to Collect Judgment

A bankruptcy judge will likely dismiss Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy which will open up the door for the two Georgia election workers to collect the $148 million defamation verdict they won after Rudy got railroaded by Obama judge Beryl Howell and was unable to present any evidence at trial.

The judge, Sean Lane, will issue a ruling on Rudy’s bankruptcy on Friday.

“Dismissal would remove the shield surrounding Giuliani’s assets and allow the election workers — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss — and other creditors to pursue his money in the courts.” ABC News reported.

“It would also allow Giuliani to appeal the defamation judgment,” the outlet reported.

In December Rudy Giuliani filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection one day after Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell ordered immediate enforcement of Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss’s $148 million judgment against him.



Judge Beryl Howell

According to Bloomberg, Giuliani listed $500 million in debts and between $1 million and $10 million in assets.

The defamation suit was related to Giuliani’s statements about the two Georgia election workers seen on surveillance video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night in 2020.

Video played at a Georgia Senate hearing in December 2020 allegedly showed the election workers scanning ballots without an independent state monitor present.

Judge Beryl Howell unilaterally decided that Rudy Giuliani was guilty of defamation after he was late turning in a financial statement in the lawfare case.

A DC jury in December decided then that Giuliani should pay the two plaintiffs $148 million in the DC courtroom.

Rudy Giuliani was not allowed to present any evidence on his behalf in the court proceedings.

“Freeman and Moss subsequently asked the judge to “permit immediate enforcement” of the judgment out of concern that the former New York City mayor could attempt to “find a way to dissipate [his] assets before plaintiffs are able to recover.” – ABC News reported in December.

“Judge Beryl Howell agreed Wednesday that Giuliani’s record as an “unwilling and uncooperative litigant” provides the plaintiffs “good cause to believe that he will seek to dissipate or conceal his assets” before paying them,” the outlet reported last year.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued Rudy Giuliani again in January seeking to “permanently bar” him from making public statements about them related to their involvement in counting ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

“The two women asked the court to prevent Giuliani from “making or publishing … further statements repeating any and all false claims that plaintiffs engaged in election fraud, illegal activity, or misconduct of any kind during or related to the 2020 presidential election.” ABC News reported in January.

Judge Beryl Howell decided Giuliani was liable for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss because he didn’t turn over electronic devices the FBI confiscated from him.

Because of the default judgment, Rudy Giuliani was unable to present any evidence, including the State Farm Arena surveillance video, to back up his claims.