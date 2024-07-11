Joy Behar Admits She is ‘Mad’ at George Clooney For Not Supporting Joe Biden, Claims He Is Saving The World’s Economy

The View co-host Joy Behar is not happy with George Clooney.

Discussing Clooney’s recent op-ed in The New York Times about Joe Biden stepping aside, Behar argued that Biden’s economic genius is propping up the entire global economy.

“The World Bank said last month that the U.S. economy under Biden is boosting up the entire global economy right now,” Behar said. “Why doesn’t George Clooney mention that in his op-ed piece? I’m mad at George Clooney right now, even though we dated. I wish.”

“I respectfully disagree Joe Biden’s feelings don’t matter more than the country,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in. “This is not the media. This is not a narrative. This is Democrats, lifelong, who want to defeat Donald Trump and know how to win races saying that Joe Biden cannot win as things are going.”

Also unimpressed with Clooney was co-host Sunny Hostin, who accused him of airing his “dirty laundry” around the world.

“I don’t like that George Clooney aired this dirty laundry to the world,” she explained. “I think these conversations are happening [and] I think they should be happening because our democracy is at stake, but they should be happening privately with the Commander in Chief who we should have the utmost respect for.”

In his op-ed for the Times, Clooney said that Biden’s age had caught up with him and it was time to make way for an alternative nominee.

I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.

Despite the many calls for him to drop out, Biden maintains he is going nowhere. Meanwhile, the crisis within the Democratic Party grows more severe by the day.