Joe Rogan Questions the Hype Around Kamala Harris: ‘She Was the Worst VP of All Time and All of a Sudden, She’s Our Hero!’ (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan questioned the sudden hype around Kamala Harris.

Speaking to guest Michael Malice, Rogan pointed out that for three and a half years, Kamala Harris has been known as the worst vice president in history and now, seemingly overnight, Democrats and the media have decided that she is the coolest thing ever.

Rogan also pointed out that Tulsi Gabbard, who destroyed Kamala Harris in a primary debate, is ignored by Democrats because she doesn’t carry their water. Malice points out that Gabbard is also anti-war and suggests that’s another reason she is snubbed by the establishment.

Via the Vigilant Fox on Twitter/X:

Something Fishy is Going on with Kamala Harris, and Joe Rogan Can Smell It He’s baffled by how Kamala Harris went from being “the least popular vice president of all time” to a celebrated “hero.” “Try googling a negative story on her. You won’t find one.” But Rogan didn’t stop there; he took another interesting turn. He asked why the Democratic party is so hellbent on pushing candidates like Kamala Harris when people like Tulsi Gabbard exists. JOE ROGAN: “Well, it just shows you that what they’re looking for is not what they say they’re looking for.” MICHAEL MALICE: “Yes.” JOE ROGAN: “Because she [Tulsi] is a strong woman. She is a person who served overseas twice in a medical unit. So she got to see people blown up by the war. She was a congresswoman for eight years.” MICHAEL MALICE: “Yeah.” JOE ROGAN: “She is a person of color. She’s everything you want, all those things you want, and you don’t want her… MICHAEL MALICE: “because she’s not for war.”

Watch the video below:

It’s obvious to everyone. Democrats and the media know they have no choice but to hype Harris even if people know it’s completely fake.