Joe Biden’s Upcoming Fundraiser in Wisconsin Cancelled – Donors Who Committed to Giving Large Sums Withdrew After First Debate

Joe Biden sat down with George Stephanopoulos on Friday for an in depth interview following his predictable mental collapse during the first 2024 presidential debate against President Donald Trump.
During their conversation, Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he had reviewed the debate following his public drubbing.
Joe Biden answered, “I don’t remember.”
This ABC interview was supposed to shut down talk of Biden’s decline
He immediately says he doesn’t remember if he watched the debate
He’s cooked pic.twitter.com/TsELNFUkdP
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 5, 2024
It was one of his only honest answers during his sitdown with the ABC News Democrat operative.
Since the debate, suddenly the Democrats and their faithful media lapdogs are worried about Joe’s dementia. They haven’t said anything about for several years but now it is an issue since the whole world knows Joe Biden is out to lunch and that the legacy media has been carrying his water.
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that a Wisconsin fundraiser for Joe Biden has been cancelled.
The New York Times reported:
Some of President Biden’s fund-raising events in the coming weeks are in jeopardy, with one potential Wisconsin event failing to materialize and a Texas event up in the air after his poor debate performance against Donald J. Trump.
Mr. Biden’s fund-raising schedule is often fluid, as the White House and the campaign juggle the complicated logistics of official events with the competing demands of donors and finance operatives. But the aftermath of his debate performance has added an additional layer of uncertainty, with a growing group of major donors calling on Mr. Biden to drop his re-election campaign and make way for a replacement at the top of the ticket.
The Biden campaign had discussed sending Mr. Biden to Wisconsin for a late July fund-raiser, according to three people briefed on the plans. But donors who had committed to giving large sums and attending began withdrawing soon after the debate ended.
The campaign had hoped to raise $1 million from the event, but after the debate, campaign officials reset the event’s goal to $500,000, according to one person involved in arranging it. Even that proved to be more than Wisconsin donors were willing to give to Mr. Biden. Plans for the event are now off.