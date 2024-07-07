Joe Biden’s Upcoming Fundraiser in Wisconsin Cancelled – Donors Who Committed to Giving Large Sums Withdrew After First Debate

Joe Biden sat down with George Stephanopoulos on Friday for an in depth interview following his predictable mental collapse during the first 2024 presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

During their conversation, Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he had reviewed the debate following his public drubbing.

Joe Biden answered, “I don’t remember.”

This ABC interview was supposed to shut down talk of Biden’s decline He immediately says he doesn’t remember if he watched the debate He’s cooked pic.twitter.com/TsELNFUkdP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 5, 2024

It was one of his only honest answers during his sitdown with the ABC News Democrat operative.

Since the debate, suddenly the Democrats and their faithful media lapdogs are worried about Joe’s dementia. They haven’t said anything about for several years but now it is an issue since the whole world knows Joe Biden is out to lunch and that the legacy media has been carrying his water.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that a Wisconsin fundraiser for Joe Biden has been cancelled.

The New York Times reported: