Joe Biden Beefed Up Security for Volodymyr Zelensky but Refused Security Requests from His Political Opponents Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Donald Trump

As the Biden regime continues to change its story on the attempted assassination of President Trump we are learning more about Old Joe’s despicable policies.

Joe Biden denied Robert Kennedy, Jr. Secret Servive protection despite the fact that his father, the former US Attorney General, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated in the 1960s.

Robert Kennedy repeatedly requested Secret Service protection but Joe Biden refused his requests.

Kennedy begged for Secret Service protection after an intruder broke into his home twice in one day.

President Donald Trump was nearly killed in an assassination attempt 8 days ago that is still unexplained. The Biden regime continues to make up new stories about the young killer who murdered one man and nearly killed President Trump.

The Trump campaign had regularly requested additional security from the Biden regime over the past two years.

The Biden regime refused the requests.

Trump was nearly shot dead at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally eight days ago.

But Joe Biden did beef up security for President Zelensky from Ukraine when he came to the United States.

