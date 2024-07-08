Joe Biden Admits “There’s a lot of People Still Struggling” Under His Presidency in Rambling Campaign Speech (VIDEO)

Crooked Joe Biden was in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday attending an ice cream social at the Biden-Harris campaign headquarters.

Biden took another opportunity to lie about his record and take credit for things he didn’t do while admitting that people are struggling under his term in office.

“Folks, there is a lot of people still struggling because since we ended the pandemic, since I ended the pandemic, he didn’t, corporate profits have doubled, doubled, and we got to do something about it,” Biden rambled as Nurse Jill lurked in the background.

Watch:

Biden admits "there's a lot of people still struggling" under his presidency, then claims he "ended the pandemic" (after far more Americans died on his watch than during the Trump administration) pic.twitter.com/AIdKgFaarS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

While the country is suffering economically, and the invasion at the southern border continues, Biden is focusing on ice cream and rambling incoherently to a small group of people.

“Thank you, thank you, folks with your permission I’m gonna find out if we have any ice cream. You know it really dull when you have a President who is known for two things, Ray Ban sunglasses and chocolate chip ice cream,” Biden said.

Watch:

Cognitively Impaired Joe Biden says he's going to reward himself with some ice cream after rambling through a few minutes of incoherent remarks pic.twitter.com/hO8uHtNLtX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

When a reporter mentioned Rep Jeffries, and calling for Harris to replace him as the Democrat nominee, Biden did not acknowledge the comment.

“Mr. President, leaders on Jeffries call today are calling for Harris as the nominee,” a reporter said to Biden.

Biden ignored the reporter.

Watch:

REPORTER: "Leaders on Jeffries' call today are calling for Harris as the nominee!" BIDEN: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/rokpdp9OG4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

Biden told a rambling, incoherently story about kids coming up to him at a parade in Delaware.

WATCH: