JD Vance Takes the Stage in Grand Rapids to Thunderous Applause, Blasts Kamala Harris For Questioning His Loyalty to the United States (VIDEO)

Republican VP nominee JD Vance took the stage to thunderous applause at the Trump rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday. This was the first Trump rally since the attempted assassination of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th.

There was a massive turnout to support President Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

Watch:

WATCH: Sen. JD Vance @JDVance1 receives warm welcome at Grand Rapids, MI rally pic.twitter.com/xuLoIhn150 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 20, 2024

Devoted supporters waited outside for hours in a long line stretching miles.

Watch:

Eight hours before Trump speaks in Michigan, the line to get in wraps around two sides of the arena. pic.twitter.com/D3N1e6CUBi — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 20, 2024

JD Vance blasted Kamala Harris for questioning his loyalty to the United States.

“Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country. Well, I don’t know Kamala, I did serve in the United States Marine Corp and built a business. What the hell have you done, other than collect a check?” JD Vance said.

“We have to give her credit my friends. She did serve as border czar during the biggest disaster open border that we have ever had in this country,” Vance continued.

Watch:

“What the hell have you done?”: JD Vance BLASTS Kamala Harris at Grand Rapids, MI rally pic.twitter.com/3WdHOdbv7R — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 20, 2024

Vance also kindly thanked the massive crowd for the support they have given to him and President Trump.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me such a warm welcome, for giving me and President Trump the opportunity to win your vote, for working so hard over the next 4 months, because we want an America that works for Americans and the only way to do it is to reelect Donald J Trump President of the United States,” Vance said.

Watch:

JD Vance thanks MASSIVE Michigan crowd for their support during first ever Trump/Vance rally in Grand Rapids pic.twitter.com/EWq0Zax8oo — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 20, 2024

