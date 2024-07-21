JD Vance Calls on Joe Biden to Resign the Presidency: ‘If You Can’t Run, You Can’t Serve’

JD Vance is calling on Joe Biden to resign his office as president, noting that if there are questions about Joe’s ability to run for president then he shouldn’t be serving as president.

This is a point that has been made by other critics of Biden ever since members of his own party began calling on him to step aside as a candidate.

Even some liberals have made this point.

Breitbart News reports:

JD Vance Demands Joe Biden Resign from Office: ‘If You Can’t Run, You Can’t Serve’ Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (OH) demanded President Joe Biden “resign” from office in a Saturday X post. “Everyone calling on Joe Biden to *stop running* without also calling on him to resign the presidency is engaged in an absurd level of cynicism,” Vance, whom former President Donald Trump selected as his running mate on Monday, wrote. “If you can’t run, you can’t serve. He should resign now,” he stated… The senator’s post comes as Biden faces mounting pressure to back out of the presidential race, with about two-thirds of Democrats surveyed in a Wednesday Associated Press/NORC poll saying he should drop out. Calls for Biden to give up on his reelection campaign have even come from people on his team, with several of his “closest allies” telling NBC News that he has no chance of winning.

See Vance’s tweet below:

Everyone calling on Joe Biden to *stop running* without also calling on him to resign the presidency is engaged in an absurd level of cynicism. If you can't run, you can't serve. He should resign now. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 20, 2024

Some news outlets have reported that Biden is considering dropping out of the race but his campaign continues to insist that is not true.

Biden just keeps digging in his heels.