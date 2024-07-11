JB Pritzker’s Hot Mic Moment: Expresses His Dissatisfaction With State of Presidential Race

If anyone knows what disaster looks like, it is failed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Under Pritzker’s leadership, the Sanctuary State of Illinois has devolved into a crime-ridden economic disaster.

As recently as April, Pritzker was on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash singing his praises of Joe Biden and trying to portray Biden as someone who supports American values, although a majority of Americans would disagree.

During a a crime-fighting event in Chicago, expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of the presidential race.

Pritzker was heard telling a man, “I mean, we’re just going to keep fighting. I don’t know what to say. You know, got to do what we have to do.”

“I don’t like where we are,” he added.

NBC Chicago reports:

A spokeswoman for the governor confirmed to NBC Chicago that he was talking about the presidential race and the discussion surrounding Biden’s status as the Democratic candidate. Pritzker has repeatedly said he supported Biden for the nomination even after the late June debate performance. “Joe Biden is our nominee. I’m for Joe Biden. I’ve been campaigning for Joe Biden,” he said. Questions have swirled around Biden as numerous Democrats, including Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley, have called on the president to step aside and to allow another candidate to run for the White House after a much-criticized performance in June’s debate with former President Donald Trump.

Watch: