James Carville Warns Democrats Not to Get Too ‘Giddy’ Over Kamala Harris: ‘The Icepick Cometh’ (VIDEO)

Former Bill Clinton bag man James Carville has been freaking out for much of the 2024 election. He was one of the first Democrats to sound the alarm about Joe Biden’s inability to win.

Now that Biden has been replaced by Kamala Harris, Democrats are acting like all of their problems are solved, but Carville is not ready to accept their ‘giddy’ attitude.

Carville is already warning Democrats that Harris is going to come under tremendous attacks and he is right.

FOX News reports:

James Carville warns Democrats not to get too cocky about Kamala Harris: ‘This is too triumphalist’ After weeks of warning Democrats that the American people wanted something new in place of President Biden, campaign veteran James Carville cautioned them not to get cocky about their new choice. After Biden stepped aside under pressure and Vice President Kamala Harris rapidly ascended to become the presumptive nominee, many Democrats had a noticeable honeymoon season over their new candidate, but Carville warned that it’s not time for them to celebrate just yet. “I have to be the skunk at the garden party. This is too triumphalist, OK?” Carville said on MSNBC. “Everybody’s giddy. I look at the coverage and it’s great. If I had to write a play about what I think, it’d be titled, ‘The Icepick Cometh,’ OK? Get ready, they’re coming. All right? And it’s good. Everybody should feel good and liberated and everything else. But if we don’t win the election, we haven’t done anything. “This kind of giddy elation is not going to be very helpful much longer ’cause that’s not what we’re going to be faced with.”

Here’s the video:

James Carville gives a reality check to 'giddy' Democrats in the Honeymoon period with Kamala Harris:

"I got to be the curmudgeon, I have to be the skunk at the garden party. This is too triumphalist. Everybody's giddy, I look at the coverage.

If I had to write a play about what… pic.twitter.com/2t7GX6CXvm — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 26, 2024

The media seems to think this is going to be a repeat of the 2008 election where no one can touch Harris critically, as if she was Obama. They’re so wrong.