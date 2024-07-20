J6 Political Prisoner Brad Smith Is Released from Prison After Serving 20 Months for Committing Crime that Jackbooted Thugs at DOJ Suspiciously Refused to Charge Ray Epps With

J6 mother Laurie Smith wrote The Gateway Pundit this week after her young son Brad Smith was released from prison after serving 20 months for attending the J6 rally and touching a sign that went over his head that day.

Brad is a political prisoner of the Biden regime. Brad attended the protests on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol and watched from outside the US Capitol.

Brad never entered the Capitol, never brought a weapon, never vandalized anything, and never hurt anyone.

But the Biden regime sentenced him to 41 months in prison for touching a huge Trump sign that passed over his head as he stood in the crowd that day.

Brad spent 13 months on home confinement before sentencing, then he was sentenced to 41 months in prison but with good time he ended up spending 20 months in federal prison, now he is finishing his sentence in a halfway house and after he completes that he will have 3 years of probation. His crime was attending a protest for President Trump.

** If you would like to help support Brad Smith, please go to https://www.givesendgo.com/G9DY8

Ray Epps, who was filmed pushing the sign and directing people, was never charged for this same crime that Brad and several others were sentenced for.

Brad Smith, who never broke the law in his life and respected the police, entered prison on November 1, 2022 for this made-up crime.

Laurie sent us this photo this week of Brad leaving prison. He was carrying a laundry bag that contained the hundreds of letter American patriots sent him while he was serving time for offending the Biden regime.

Brad Smith leaves prison with a laundry bag full of cards and letters from American patriots who wrote him while he was in prison.

Months after Brad’s arrest they decided to add on a very serious felony assault charge against him. He was devastated. Not only because of the extreme charge, but he has always respected law enforcement. This charge was due to a very large Trump sign being passed over dozens and dozens of people and Brad also touched the sign for 7 seconds as it passed by. The sign never injured anyone but did eventually go into a line of police and was placed on the ground.

What is even more upsetting is that Ray Epps is seen on several video clips touching this sign and was never charged at all for it.

With no criminal background (not even a traffic ticket) Brad was tragically sentenced to 41 months in prison for attending the January 6 rally and 36 months’ probation. He reported to prison November 1st, 2022.

If you would like to help support Brad Smith, please go to https://www.givesendgo.com/G9DY8

Thank you Laurie for sending us this update. We are so sorry for your suffering. God bless you and your son Brad.

And Brad, we are glad to see you are free!