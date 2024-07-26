The Israel Guys: Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and AOC are “Iran’s Useful Idiots”

Following the Democrat boycott of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, Josh Waller of The Israel Guys blasted Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi and others as “Iran’s Useful Idiots,” borrowing a phrase used by Netanyahu in his speech.



The Israel Guys are American Christian YouTubers serving the Lord in Israel as part of the HaYovel (Jubilee) movement. Gateway Pundit visited them in 2019 in Har Bracha, Samaria, where they volunteer as farm helpers picking grapes near the ancient Biblical city of Shiloh and the conflict line around the “Palestinian” city of Nablus.

Josh Waller blasted Democrats including Kamala Harris, Dick Durbin, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren and 70 Democrats for boycotting Netanyahu’s speech, while their “Iran’s useful idiot” supporters outside burned the American flag and raised the PLO terror flag.

“Iran would be thrilled” with Kamala Harris as President of the United States, Waller said.

“We literally have Iranian agents inside the Biden administration… and we have people outsdie the speech burning American flags, pulling them down and repolacing them with the “resistance” flag”, Waller said. “Does that not sound Anti-American?”

“Bibi (Natanyahu) stands for American principles”, Waller said. (Israel is) “the only democracy in the Middlle East. And you’re gonna boycott that, while your people, the people that are gonna vote for you, are outside burning American flags?”

The Israel Guys on Netanyahu’s DC Visit:

Caroline Glick on Kamala and Netanyahu: