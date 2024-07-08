Is She Okay? Kamala Harris Zones Out on Marine Helicopter (Video)

by

Vice presidenting is hard. Vice presidenting when you may become president by the end of the month (or week) is even harder–even with the light workload of Kamala Harris.

Harris was seen zoning out Saturday night on a Marine helicopter at Joint Base Andrews after she returned from a grueling afternoon at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. While an aide sat near her, Harris appeared almost unresponsive as the helicopter prepared to take her to the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Just minutes before, Harris was animated, walking down the steps to Air Force 2, greeting and walking with a waiting officer to Marine 2. But once seated on the helicopter, the 59-year-old Harris zoned out after getting settled in while others on the helicopter were still active. A listless Harris could be seen opening her eyes and slowly moving her head a few times. The scheduled time of arrival at Andrews was 9:30 p.m. EDT. Harris was at the Essence Festival, her only event Saturday, for less than ninety minutes according to her schedule:

Saturday, July 6

At 5:00 PM CT, the Vice President will participate in a moderated conversation during the 30 th ESSENCE Festival of Culture. This conversation will be pooled press, open to pre-credentialed media, and live-streamed.

At 6:20 PM CT, the Vice President will depart New Orleans, LA en route to Washington, DC. This departure from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be pooled press.

At 9:30 PM ET, the Vice President will arrive in Washington, DC. This arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be pooled press.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID on Saturday, but Harris herself did not, according to her office.

Videos of Harris at Andrews Saturday night posted by C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman:

Part one shows Harris acting normal:

Part two shows her zoning out:

Earlier in the day, Harris apparently wore herself out fear-mongering Black voters about the election:

Harris spoke with the colorfully attired president and CEO of Essence Ventures, Caroline Wanga:

Excerpt from AP report on Harris at the Essence Festival. Harris only spoke for over twenty minutes:

As President Joe Biden tries to revive his embattled reelection bid, Vice President Kamala Harris led a parade of Black Democrats who warned Saturday that the threat of another Donald Trump presidency remains the most important calculation ahead of November.

Yet in more than 20 minutes on stage at the Essence Festival of Culture, Harris did not acknowledge Biden’s dismal debate performance or calls for the 81-year-old president to end his reelection bid. In fact, she barely mentioned Biden at all – a stark contrast to the Congressional Black Caucus members who forcefully and repeatedly defended the president by name.

“This is probably the most significant election of our lifetime,” Harris said, before riffing on Trump musing about being a dictator, pushing the Supreme Court rightward and promising retribution on political enemies. “In 122 days, we each have the power to decide what kind of country we want to live in.”

Harris’s appearance at the nation’s largest annual celebration of Black culture underscores what a difficult task it is for the White House and campaign to navigate questions about the president’s aptitude. The dynamics are especially fraught for Harris, the first Black woman and person of south Asian descent to be elected vice president, and for the Black Democrats who were so instrumental in electing Biden and her in 2020.

Friday night, Harris exhausted herself hobnobbing backstage at the festival with Al Sharpton:

Trending: Senator JD Vance Destroys Fake News NBC on Trump’s Lawfare (VIDEO)

Harris had nothing on her schedule for Sunday and has no public appearances Monday according to her schedule:

FOR MONDAY, JULY 8, 2024

In the morning, the President and the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief. This meeting in the Oval Office will be closed press.

Then, the Vice President will receive briefings and conduct internal meetings with staff. These meetings will be closed press.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.