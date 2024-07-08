Is She Okay? Kamala Harris Zones Out on Marine Helicopter (Video)

Vice presidenting is hard. Vice presidenting when you may become president by the end of the month (or week) is even harder–even with the light workload of Kamala Harris.

Harris was seen zoning out Saturday night on a Marine helicopter at Joint Base Andrews after she returned from a grueling afternoon at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. While an aide sat near her, Harris appeared almost unresponsive as the helicopter prepared to take her to the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Just minutes before, Harris was animated, walking down the steps to Air Force 2, greeting and walking with a waiting officer to Marine 2. But once seated on the helicopter, the 59-year-old Harris zoned out after getting settled in while others on the helicopter were still active. A listless Harris could be seen opening her eyes and slowly moving her head a few times. The scheduled time of arrival at Andrews was 9:30 p.m. EDT. Harris was at the Essence Festival, her only event Saturday, for less than ninety minutes according to her schedule:

Saturday, July 6 At 5:00 PM CT, the Vice President will participate in a moderated conversation during the 30 th ESSENCE Festival of Culture. This conversation will be pooled press, open to pre-credentialed media, and live-streamed. At 6:20 PM CT, the Vice President will depart New Orleans, LA en route to Washington, DC. This departure from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be pooled press. At 9:30 PM ET, the Vice President will arrive in Washington, DC. This arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be pooled press.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID on Saturday, but Harris herself did not, according to her office.

Videos of Harris at Andrews Saturday night posted by C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman:

Part one shows Harris acting normal:

Part two shows her zoning out:

Earlier in the day, Harris apparently wore herself out fear-mongering Black voters about the election:

Vice President Harris: This is the most significant election of our lifetime. The United States Supreme Court just essentially told Donald Trump, who has been convicted of 34 felonies, that he will be immune from the activity he has told us he is prepared to engage in if he gets… pic.twitter.com/E9Jee1Fpx9 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 7, 2024

Kamala just wrapped up a half-hour conversation at Essence Fest — but did not address her role in the scandal around Biden's cognitive decline. No person is more central to the coverup than her. pic.twitter.com/iESAQdqonH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2024

Harris spoke with the colorfully attired president and CEO of Essence Ventures, Caroline Wanga:

Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) joins President and CEO, Essence Ventures Caroline Wanga (@wangawoman) for a #ChieftoChief conversation at @GBEF HQ stage during #ESSENCEfest30. pic.twitter.com/q6UXbcq0v4 — U.S. News & World Report (@usnews) July 6, 2024

Excerpt from AP report on Harris at the Essence Festival. Harris only spoke for over twenty minutes:

As President Joe Biden tries to revive his embattled reelection bid, Vice President Kamala Harris led a parade of Black Democrats who warned Saturday that the threat of another Donald Trump presidency remains the most important calculation ahead of November. Yet in more than 20 minutes on stage at the Essence Festival of Culture, Harris did not acknowledge Biden’s dismal debate performance or calls for the 81-year-old president to end his reelection bid. In fact, she barely mentioned Biden at all – a stark contrast to the Congressional Black Caucus members who forcefully and repeatedly defended the president by name. “This is probably the most significant election of our lifetime,” Harris said, before riffing on Trump musing about being a dictator, pushing the Supreme Court rightward and promising retribution on political enemies. “In 122 days, we each have the power to decide what kind of country we want to live in.” Harris’s appearance at the nation’s largest annual celebration of Black culture underscores what a difficult task it is for the White House and campaign to navigate questions about the president’s aptitude. The dynamics are especially fraught for Harris, the first Black woman and person of south Asian descent to be elected vice president, and for the Black Democrats who were so instrumental in electing Biden and her in 2020.

Friday night, Harris exhausted herself hobnobbing backstage at the festival with Al Sharpton:

@VP Kamala Harris will deliver a special address today on day 2 of #EssenceFest at the New Orleans Convention Center. I spoke with her briefly last night at the Super Dome. Visit https://t.co/UVD0QHSYhR for the full Essence Festival schedule. Stay in the know, be informed, and… pic.twitter.com/fIaB3IOak7 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 6, 2024

Harris had nothing on her schedule for Sunday and has no public appearances Monday according to her schedule: