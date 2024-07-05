“Is it Time For You to Drop Out of the Race?!” – Biden Heckled as He Boards Air Force One (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday headed to Madison, Wisconsin to participate in a campaign event as the media hounds him over his disastrous debate performance.

Biden did two pre-recorded radio interviews following last week’s debate – one with Wisconsin-based WAUK and the other with Philly-based WURD.

Both interviews aired on Thursday morning ahead of his weekend events in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

In an interview with Wisconsin-based Earl Ingram on WAUK, Biden conceded that he screwed up during last Thursday’s debate.

“I’m proud to be running for reelection as a president who’s made his promises and I’ve kept them,” Biden said to Earl Ingram.

“I had a bad night. A bad night. I screwed up,” Biden said. “But 90 minutes on stage does not erase what I’ve done for 3.5 years.”

Biden ignored reporters as he boarded Air Force One.

“Mr. President, is it time for you to drop out of the race?!” a reporter shouted as Biden shuffled along to the stairs.

Wisconsin doesn’t seem too excited to welcome Joe Biden.

His Friday rally is being held in a middle school gymnasium.

Just look at that crowd!

