Interview with Mike Lindell at the Republican National Convention! Lindell Speaks About How the American People Can Help Keep the 2024 Election Secure AND ELECT PRESIDENT TRUMP!

The Gateway Pundit is at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and we got a chance to catch up with Mike Lindell.

Lindell had a lot to say about how Americans can help secure the 2024 election and restore President Trump to the White House.

See our interview here:

Lindell spoke on his plan to help secure the 2024 election:

“What are we going to do to secure our election platforms? Everyone in the United States, no matter where you live, should request your mail-in ballot. You get it. You don’t open it. You secure it. You have pulled it off the dirty voter rolls. Don’t open it. When you go in to vote and if they say to you, ‘you’ve already voted’, you pull it out and say, ‘no, I haven’t.’ You haven’t. It’s called identity theft then. You can call your local sheriff. This will be something we didn’t have in the last two elections. It’s a different crime. It’s like when they got Al Capone on tax evasion. We need to get this. You know, they can sit there and say, ‘you can’t look in the machines. You can’t do that’. But you know what? They can’t deny it. When people went in for the last three elections, went in and they said, ‘You’ve already voted.’ If you didn’t have that with you, you had no proof. They’re going, ‘Sure, you didn’t vote.’ The district attorney, one of the district’s Democrat in Texas, three months ago, she went in to vote. They said, ‘Oh no, you’ve already voted. ‘And she made a fit, but you can’t unless you have that mail-in ballot. And let me tell you, we need this so bad. The manifestation of this election is so important to the world. We have to get rid of these computers and electronics like other countries and go to paper ballots and count it. This is when we need everybody’s help. You go to LindellPlan.com, everyone. www.LindellPlan.com. We lay it out there and attend things. Now you can still, just because you have a mail-in ballot, of course, you can still vote on election day, right?But you protect your ballot.What’s going to happen in this election, you have, you know, we have all these deviations.What Donald Trump has favored so much right now, they have to steal another 10 million votes.Add on to the other 50 million they stole in 2020.That’s 25 million votes.The deviations will stand out like a sore thumb.And let me tell you, imagine the voter rolls.Here in Wisconsin, we have the dirtiest voter rolls in the country.Seven million names are on their voter rolls.If everybody voted in Wisconsin that could register to vote, it’s 4,200,000.“

Go to www.LindellPlan.com for more information on Mike Lindell’s plan.

Lindell also shared his thoughts on the attempted assassination of President Trump:

According to Lindell:

“I think every rally I’ve been to, all the other buildings as you’re looking out, as far as you can see, there’s usually people on top of them, the Secret Service, snipers. And to see that building was empty and that close, that’s weird. I also thought it was strange when after they shot and killed that person, that’s horrific. And then tried to assassinate our great real president. Within seconds, they killed the assassin. And I just thought that, that’s kind of strange, just like you kind of knew where he was. You know what I mean? So I don’t know, but I’m just saying that’s real fast that you could find out where it’s coming from and get on with that quick and kill him. That part to me was strange.”

What are your thoughts on what Mike Lindell had to say?

Remember, in the end God wins!

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook and suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

