Increasing Number of Americans, Including Democrats, See Biden’s Declining Mental Health as a National Security Threat

A majority of Americans, including a significant number of Democrats, now see Biden’s failing mental health as a national security threat, according to new polling from Rasmussen Reports.

Biden’s address to the nation this week did little to nothing to allay the concerns. Biden did not seem well or even fully engaged, mentally.

This is why there has been an ongoing call for him to step aside from not only his campaign, but the presidency.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Most, including 39% of Democrats, fear Biden a ‘threat’ to US security President Joe Biden’s perceived mental decline is fast turning into a threat to national security, according to a new poll — a finding that is expected to bolster the efforts to push him out of the White House before his term ends on Jan. 20. Biden over the weekend flip-flopped and announced he was leaving the 2024 race for reelection after a debacle in his first debate with GOP challenger Donald Trump and after the media began to highlight his stumbles and mumbles on the campaign trail. Some have suggested that Biden is “senile” and began pushing for him to leave office now. But he has argued that there were other reasons for his poor appearances, citing jet lag, COVID-19, and a lack of sleep… In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets, 61% said that Biden’s “mental decline” is a threat to national security. Remarkably, 39% of Democrats and 62% of independents agreed in the poll done with the Heartland Institute before Biden bowed out of his reelection campaign.

It’s nearly impossible to disagree.

Of course, the downside of Biden resigning the presidency is that Kamala would take his place.