Immigrant Shares His Love of America on Independence Day in Charming Video Message of Gratitude

A message of love to his adopted country from an immigrant to America on Independent Day is going viral.

With an American flag draped across his shoulder and an infectious, joyous grin, the man shares his message of gratitude and how he embraced the American Dream to build a better life for himself and his family.

He shares:

Soon it will be America’s 248 birthday. I came to America in 1976, which is America’s 200th birthday year. Since then I start with the paper boy, then the bus boy at the restaurant. I save the money, and I open up the dry cleaners, and for 20 years, I sold dry cleaner, I build shopping plaza. I came to America, I don’t know how to speak English, still don’t know how to speak English, but never give up learning English. And also, Mrs. Rice’s birthday is on July 4th and she got July 4th and American citizenship. Thank you for America. As long as you work hard, you save money, for me, this is the best country in the world. I want to say thank you and Happy Birthday to America.

Watch:

He closes out his message by making a heart.