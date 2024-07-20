Illegal Immigrants Arrive to UK By YACHT As Traffickers Upgrade From Small Overcrowded Boats

Migrants are now being ferried across the English Channel using yachts by violent human trafficking gangs.

A large number of migrants on a suspected stolen yacht were intercepted by British Border Force vessels this morning.

Daily Mail reports,

The single mast boat was tied up next to Border Force catamaran Hurricane as three other groups of migrants arrived in the Port of Dover despite fog out at sea. Large numbers of men as well as women and children were brought up the gangway at the immigration processing centre all wearing orange life jackets. At least 200 people are thought to have been brought into the port so far today. It comes as 413 made the treacherous journey in seven boats on Friday following a deadly week in which six people died in three separate incidents. In total this year 15,389 have now been intercepted and rescued in small boats so far this year. 2,000 people in 34 boats have arrived in July alone, with an average of 59 people per dinghy.

Early Friday morning, a migrant passed away, raising the year’s death toll to 22.

Just before 1am French authorities launched a rescue mission just off the coast of Calais. Passengers on the overloaded boat with 86 people on board, initially refused help from French authorities. But, at 0.58am, they requested assistance after five people fell into the water, and they were recovered. But French authorities said one person died.

Yachts now being used to bring illegals into UK Almost 1,000 arrived in last 3 days….. Smashing the gangs…. How is it going ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ ? https://t.co/E0YScrCC5b — Richard Tice MP (@TiceRichard) July 20, 2024

As this alarming trend of migrants being trafficked into the UK via yachts continues to unfold, it becomes crystal clear that immediate action is needed. Misusing luxury vessels highlights critical gaps in UK border security and immigration controls.