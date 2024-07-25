IDF Recovers Bodies of 5 More Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas Including Beloved Kindergarten Teacher

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the recovery of the bodies of five hostages murdered by Hamas after the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

The bodies of Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, Maya Goren, 56, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, Oren Goldin, 33, and Ravid Katz, 51, have all been returned to Israel.

According to the military, the operation to recover the bodies in Khan Yunis was based on precise intelligence information obtained, among other things, “from Shin Bet investigations of terrorists.”

Per IDF:

During an IDF operation led by ISA field analysts and coordinators, the bodies of the murdered hostage Maya Goren, and of the fallen soldiers held captive MSG (Res.) Oren Goldin, SSGT Tomer Ahimas, SGT Kiril Brodski and SGM (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz were rescued from the Khan Yunis area. According to reliable intelligence obtained, it was determined that Maya Goren was murdered, and MSG Oren Goldin, SSGT Tomer Ahimas, SGT Kiril Brodski and SGM (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz fell in combat during the brutal October 7 attack, and their bodies were abducted into Gaza. The intelligence effort prior to the operation was directed by the ISA and consisted of a combination of intelligence from ISA terrorist interrogations, the IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostages Headquarters and additional sources that contributed to the operation. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate, using all intelligence and operational means necessary, to fulfill the mission of rescuing all of the hostages.

Goren taught kindergarten at the Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she “lovingly cared for the children of the kibbutz for many years.”

During the terrorist attacks, Hamas either killed, injured, or abducted approximately one-quarter of the 400 residents of Nir Oz.

Kibbutz Nir Oz shared the following news of the recovery of her body, “After more than nine excruciating months, Maya Goren was brought back home to Nir Oz. Maya will return to the soil of the kibbutz she loved, and will be buried next to her husband Avner Goren, who was also murdered on October 7th.”

“Maya was 56 years old, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. Mother to Assif, Bar, Gal, and Dekel. She was a hardworking, dedicated kindergarten teacher, who gave loving care to the kibbutz’s children for many years. Maya was murdered and abducted from the baby daycare at the kibbutz on October 7th.”

“The return of her body by the IDF brings an important closure for the Goren family and the community of Kibbutz Nir Oz.”

“Bringing Maya to eternal rest is an important step on the way to recovery of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the State of Israel, a recovery that will not be complete without the return of all hostages – the living ones to their families, and the dead to eternal rest. We must bring them all home, NOW.”

Nursery teacher Maya Goren’s body was just rescued from Gaza. She was murdered on October 7th inside the kindergarten on Kibbutz Nir Oz where she worked. Her body stolen. Hamas set fire to the nursery. 16 children from that kibbutz were kidnapped. Never forget who Hamas are. pic.twitter.com/5JT5ShnY4F — Heidi Bachram ️ (@HeidiBachram) July 25, 2024

Maya was also a caregiver to baby Kfir Bibas, who, alongside his four-year-old brother and parents, was captured by Hamas. Hamas has claimed Kfir is dead but refuses to show evidence or let the Red Cross examine his body.