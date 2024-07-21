“I Would Have Waited for 15 Minutes” – President Trump Says He Was Never Warned of the Threat – Despite Secret Service Tracking Shooter for an Hour! (VIDEO)

President Trump and Senator J.D. Vance sat down with Jesse Watters this weekend for an interview that will air this coming week.

During the interview President Trump told Jesse he was never warned by Secret Service that there was a suspicious man in the area they identified an hour before he took the stage.

Jesse Watters: They were monitoring this guy for an hour beforehand. No one told you not to take the stage?

President Trump: No, nobody mentioned it. Nobody said there was a problem. I would have waited for 15. They could have said, Let’s wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, five minutes, something. Nobody said, I think that was a mistake. How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn’t he reported? Because people saw that he was on the roof. When you had Trumpers screaming a woman in the red shirt, she was screaming, There’s a man on the roof. And then other people said, There’s a man on the roof who’s got a gun. And that was quite a bit before I walked onto the stage. So you would have thought somebody would have done something about it.

Brian Kilmeade: Former President Trump saying, for the first time, exclusively to Jesse Water’s primetime, that no one warned him not to take the stage, even though they knew there was a threat. And it was this guy almost an hour beforehand. The Secret Service under mounting pressure, pressure following the assassination attempt of before President Trump on Saturday. One week later, we still have very few answers about the shooter, the motive, and the stunning security lapses. Something we have learned, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks likely flew a drone over the fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, just hours before Trump took the stage in front of tens of thousands of people. Officials say the predetermined path suggests Crooks flew the drone more than once to scope out the event site. At least four Congressional committees are planning to probe the security failures that allowed him to gain access to the nearby rooftop that he fired from. Republican Senator Josh Hawley says he’s heard from multiple whistleblowers.

Senator Josh Hawley: The idea that you could have all of this time elapsed and nobody notices, no law enforcement notices he’s on the roof. Whistleblowers tell me that law enforcement were actually on different channels, different radio communication channels. There were multiple different channels, and they weren’t coordinated.