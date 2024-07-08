“I Hope He’s Awake For It” – OUCH! Biden’s Own Campaign Volunteer Disses Crooked Joe (VIDEO)

One of Joe Biden’s own campaign volunteers dissed Biden during an interview with CBS Philadelphia.

Joe Biden on Sunday traveled to Philadelphia to pander to the black community at a black church as his reelection campaign falters.

After attending a Sunday church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Biden made an unscheduled stop at a Democrat campaign office in Philadelphia.

As usual, the campaign headquarters had a funeral-like atmosphere. There was no enthusiasm for old Joe.

BIDEN: "Even when I was running for Senate, each time I ran, quite frankly, not a joke, Philadelphia, in particular, got me across the line. (Joe was a senator from Delaware)

Biden bragged about his small crowds.

“Things are moving. They’re moving hard,” Biden said at the low-energy campaign event.

Biden’s campaign volunteer dissed Joe Biden.

“I hope he’s awake for it,” one of Biden’s campaign volunteers said when he found out Biden made an unscheduled visit to the Philly campaign office.

