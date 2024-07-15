Hunter Biden’s Love Child Navy Joan Is Desperate to Meet Her Grandpa… But Old Joe Simply Isn’t Interested

Hunter Biden’s illegitimate love child Navy Joan is desperate to meet her grandfather, although sadly he does not feel the same way.

According to an interview with The Telegraph, five-year-old Navy Joan Roberts is “yearning” for a connection with her grandfather and even keeps a photo of him in her bedroom.

However, old Joe has no interest in doing so, as The Telegraph reports:

Five-year-old Navy Joan Roberts grins as she charges out of her bedroom while proudly cradling a postcard of Joe Biden. When she visited Washington DC last month, her mother told her she could choose anything she wanted from the White House gift shop. But rather than picking out a board game, puzzle or soft toy of the president’s dog, Navy chose a headshot of the smiling US president to keep in a birdhouse in her bedroom. … “She wants a connection with him so bad”, Lunden Roberts, 33, says from their home in Batesville, while Navy plays with her Barbies in her bedroom. For years the Bidens refused to acknowledge Navy, who was conceived in the midst of her father Hunter Biden’s crack cocaine addiction. It stings when Ms Roberts sees the other grandchildren gathered on Air Force One, or when they were embraced by Mr Biden during his inauguration.

Her mother explained her daughter’s feelings in more detail.

“Those are things that children don’t get to do in their lifetime, and she’s of the bloodline and still doesn’t get that chance,” she explained.

“You’re a president that runs on a campaign that talks about embracing people for who they are… well this little girl is Biden blood and you’ve not embraced her, but you can embrace everybody else in the country, and that’s not fair.”

During a recent trip to Washington D.C., Roberts revealed her daughter asked to stop by the White House.

“She said ‘we need to stop by and see my grandpa, can we stop by and see my grandpa?’”, she recounted. “I was like, ‘Oh, honey, he’s not here, he’s in Atlanta.’”

“Maybe next time we come he’ll be in town,” young Navy replied.

Following her birth in 2018, Hunter denied that he was the father and eventually was forced to take a DNA which confirmed that he was.

He has since refused to allow her to use the Biden family name and offered a $250,000 “hush money” payment to stay quiet about her parentage.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, only acknowledged his granddaughter’s existence last July. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy,” Biden said at the time, adding that it was a “family matter.”