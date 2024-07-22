Hunter Biden Voluntarily Dismisses ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Mock Trial Miniseries

Hunter Biden has voluntarily dismissed his highly publicized ‘revenge porn’ lawsuit against Fox News Network, LLC, its parent company, Fox Corporation, and unidentified individuals associated with the network.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the New York Supreme Court last month, alleged that Fox News produced and disseminated a six-part miniseries titled “The Trial of Hunter Biden” that included unauthorized and intimate images of Biden.

The lawsuit, filed by Biden’s attorney Tina Glandian from Geragos & Geragos, APC, outlined that the miniseries, released on Fox Nation in October 2022, was a politically motivated campaign to “humiliate, harass, annoy, and alarm Mr. Biden, to tarnish his reputation, and for financial gain.”

The program featured actual emails and photos, including intimate images of Hunter Biden, which were allegedly used without his consent.

“The publication and dissemination of the Intimate Images in “The Trial of Hunter Biden” was not made in relation to a matter of legitimate public concern nor is it otherwise protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. On the contrary, the six-part mock trial is a fictionalized trial of a nonexistent case against Mr. Biden which was intended solely as entertainment and not as news,” according to the court document.

The lawsuit labeled the inclusion of these intimate images as a blatant violation of New York’s revenge porn laws.

“Fox knew that the majority of states had in effect laws against the nonconsensual disclosure of sexually explicit images and videos (also known as “revenge porn” laws),” according to the court document.

“Specifically, on information and belief, Fox knew that its use of the Intimate Images in “The Trial of Hunter Biden” would violate New York State’s revenge porn laws including New York Civil Rights Law Section 52-b and Penal Law Section 245.15 (making the unlawful dissemination or publication of an Intimate Image a class A misdemeanor), which had been in effect since September 21, 2019.”

The lawsuit claimed that the miniseries used hacked, stolen, and manipulated digital material intended to remain private and confidential, causing severe emotional distress, humiliation, and irreparable damage to his personal and professional reputation.

On Sunday, Hunter Biden’s legal team announced that they were dropping the lawsuit without prejudice. No official reason was provided.

This new development comes after Joe Biden’s recent decision to withdraw from the presidential race. Hunter Biden issued a statement shortly after his father’s announcement.