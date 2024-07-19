Hulk Hogan: Trump’s MAGA Icon and Political Game-Changer! Democrats Will Struggle to Counter ‘Trumpamania’.

By Guest Contributor Richard Luthmann

The Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee ended with a bang, hailed as one of modern political history’s most successful political conventions. As Democrats scramble to counter the Republican platform and Donald Trump’s presence (and figure out their candidate), they face an unexpected challenge: Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan Rips His Shirt on The RNC Stage “LET TRUMPAMANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/sXZUBazbKI — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 19, 2024

Terry Gene Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, remains the world’s most recognized wrestling star. He has been the face of professional wrestling since the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Now, he’s thrown his weight behind Donald Trump, amplifying the MAGA message.

“All you lowlifes, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers, and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question, brother. What are you gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother?”

Hogan’s words were met with thunderous applause at the convention.

The pro wrestling icon’s vocal support for Trump is problematic for Democrats. He embodies MAGA principles even before Trump’s rise. His messages of personal discipline and patriotism resonate with many voters over 39, reminding them of the Reagan Era and the recent high-water mark of perceived American Greatness.

“Train, say your prayers, eat your vitamins. Be true to yourself. Be true to your country. Be a real American,” Hogan preached during his wrestling heyday and echoed at the RNC.

The nostalgia of the 1980s, with its simpler times, safer streets, and clear rules, is a potent tool for the MAGA movement. Hogan, a relic from that era, sells this vision because he lived it. He promises to bring that simplicity back, a message that resonates deeply with Trump’s base and beyond.

Hogan’s endorsement could be a game-changer for Trump, rallying his base and attracting undecided voters. The Democrats face a formidable challenge in countering the appeal of Hulk Hogan, the embodiment of Trumpamania and the MAGA movement.

The pro wrestling legend’s influence can drive voter turnout. His appeal to wrestling fans, many of whom are part of Trump’s demographic, can mobilize a significant voter bloc. Data from Magna Global shows that WWE’s audience median age jumped from 31 in 2000 to 47 in 2016, indicating that the fans who grew up with Hogan are still engaged.

Furthermore, 40% of WWE’s 2020 audience were women, a demographic that Trump can leverage through Hogan’s influence. WWE’s shift towards women’s empowerment since 2015 has broadened its appeal, making Hogan’s endorsement even more valuable.

Hogan’s speech at the RNC was filled with admiration for Trump.

“I’m in a room of real Americans,” Hogan declared, calling Trump “my hero” and a “gladiator.” He added, “We’re going to bring America back together, one real American at a time.”

Though he retired from wrestling in 2012, Hogan has remained a political presence, occasionally sharing his aspirations. On Fox and Friends, he said, “If you need a president or vice president, I’ll volunteer and take this country over, and I’ll rule with an iron fist.”

His political ties include Roger Stone urging him to run for U.S. Senate in Florida in 2018.

Hogan’s endorsement is not without controversy. He was cut from WWE in 2015 after audio of him using racial slurs was released. Despite this, he was reinstated to the Hall of Fame after an apology. His return to the public eye as a political figure at the RNC shows his enduring popularity and the weight his words carry.

Linda McMahon, wife of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, also spoke at the convention, reinforcing Trump’s message.

“He has the heart of a lion and the soul of a warrior,” she said. “He would stand at the gates of hell to defend our country.”

UFC CEO Dana White introduced Trump, solidifying the support from the fighting world and the “tough-guy business.”

Hogan and Trump’s relationship dates back to WrestleMania IV and V, held in the late 1980s at Trump Plaza. Hogan reminisced about Trump’s resilience through impeachments, lawsuits, and hearings, calling him the “toughest of them all.”

“When they took a shot at my hero and tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough. Let Trumpamania run wild, brother. Let Trumpamania rule again,” Hogan declared.

The crowd roared as Hogan tore off his shirt, revealing a red Trump-Vance tank top. “I didn’t come here as Hulk Hogan. But I just had to give you a little taste,” he said. “I am proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States.”

Trump, smiling from his box, listened as Hogan continued.

“I want my kids, your kids, and all those little TV Hulkamaniacs out there to live the American dream, too,” Hogan said. “This November, guys, we can save the American dream for everyone.”

Hogan’s final words echoed through the convention hall: “What are you gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother?” The applause was deafening, a testament to his enduring influence.

Richard Luthmann is a writer, commentator, and investigative reporter with degrees from Columbia University and the University of Miami. A transplanted New Yorker, Luthmann is a National Writers Union member and now living in Southwest Florida.