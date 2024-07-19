Hulk Hogan Brings His A-Game to Republican National Convention: ‘America is Gonna be Great Again’ (VIDEO)

Hulk Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention tonight and brought his usual flair for the event.

It was another clear reminder that this is a different Republican party, a party that is open to everyone.

Hogan spoke fondly of his friend Donald Trump and America’s bright future.

FOX News has details:

Hulk Hogan endorses Trump for president at RNC: ‘Let Trump-a-mania make America great again’ Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and his 24-inch pythons were welcomed to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday with rousing applause. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was one of the first speakers of the night as the audience waited patiently for former President Donald Trump to come out and accept the nomination for president for the third consecutive time. The six-time WWE champion brought a little Hulkamania with him. Hogan said he was upset when they “took a shot at my hero.” He then proceeded to remove his vest and rip the Hogan “Real American” shirt he was wearing to reveal a Trump-Vance 2024 shirt – in classic pro wrestling fashion. “Enough was enough and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again,” he screamed while flexing his pythons. Hogan predicted “America is going to get back on track” with Trump as president and the so-called “Trump-ites” behind him for the next four years. “America is gonna be great again.”

You can watch the whole thing below:

Full Hulk Hogan speech at the RNC where he ripped his shirt to endorse Donald Trump. Watch until the end to see an emotional Trump after a rousing speech:

"My name is Terry Bollea, as an entertainer, I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our… pic.twitter.com/0qJFP2XmWB — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 19, 2024

The man is a living legend.