HUGE: Will RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump and Popular Rapper French Montana Collaborate on New Song? – Trump Also Set to Release Full Pop Album

RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump opened up on an X space last week and shared that “nothing would be cooler than” a music collaboration with popular Morrocan-born American rapper French Montana.

French Montana responded, “Likewise,” appearing to endorse the idea of producing music together.

During the discussion, an X user close to French Montana, @fityeth, asked Lara to name an artist she would like to collaborate with, and she responded, “Nothing would be cooler to me than to collaborate with French Montana.” Lara also provided insight into other musicians she enjoys and would like to collaborate with, including multi-Platinum Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist and lead singer Darius Rucker. Trump, who is expected to attend and host the RNC convention next week as the organization’s Co-Chair, also noted, “When I have a little bit more free time, and I’m available to do it, I’d love to test out, you know, kind of different genres.”

When asked about her future plans for creating music, Lara Trump said, “I love it, and it really is such a—it’s like a stress reliever and a fun thing to do for me…. I would kind of say the sky’s the limit.”

Watch below:

@fityeth: If you’re gonna collaborate with somebody, pick a name, anybody, it doesn’t have to be French—anybody in the world. Trump:Well, since I have him here, I would—nothing would be cooler to me than to collaborate with French Montana. Are you kidding? Like, that would be—it would be epic. So, I mean, I’m available. I’m just throwing it out. French Montana: Likewise. Trump: Oh, thank you. I love that.

Additionally, on Friday, Lara’s producer, First Class Record Label, teased that Lara will “visit France and Montana in the coming weeks,” a clever play on words, seemingly implying that there is a song in the works!

Report: @LaraLeaTrump to visit France and Montana in the coming weeks. More details to follow as the story develops. — First Class Label Group (@FClabelgroup) July 12, 2024

With more mainstream rappers coming out in support of Trump and conservative ideas, as Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Chief Keef, Lil Pump, and Sexy Redd have, President Trump can be expected to win by a landslide. Although celebrities, more specifically woke out-of-touch Hollywood actors, are not typically the best source of political information and voting recommendations, it’s a big statement that truly means something when a celebrity swaps the pressures of the woke Hollywood establishment for independent thought and support of a candidate like Trump. Unlike other leftist celebrities and musicians, the aforementioned entertainers aren’t supporting causes and candidates because they’re paid or peer pressured into doing so.

French Montana, perhaps most recently well known for his hit song “Unforgettable” with former Rae Stremmurd rapper Swae Lee, as well as other collaborations and singles with rappers and DJs, has been nominated several times for Grammy, Billboard, and Teen Choice awards. He has also won over 20 Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Gold & Platinum Awards, an impressive feat to showcase an artist’s success.

French Montana has produced hit songs with notable rappers, including Fat Joe, Drake, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Lil Pump, Diplo, Travis Scott, Future, Quavo, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, and more. French’s “Welcome to The Party” track was even released as part of the soundtrack for the Deadpool 2 film.

If Lara Trump and French Montana create a song together, this would make a huge statement to the hip-hop and entertainment community.

Lara Trump made her debut on the music scene last September with a cover of Tom Petty’s hit “Won’t Back Down.” The song performed exceptionally well on multiple music charts, including Billboard and iTunes, despite a massive censorship campaign by advertisers and music platforms.

Trump’s producer LJ Fino, President of First Class Records Label Group, previously had a hand in producing hit #1 songs, such as “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir and Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes my Ass,” as Mailman Media’s Head of Recorded Music Operations.

Trump is expected to release a new music video for her latest pop single, “Hero,” featuring Madeline Jaymes and produced by First Class Label Group. First Class Label Group President LJ Fino also revealed to The Gateway Pundit that Lara is currently working on an entire pop album!

Via First Class Label Group on X:

Check out this sneak peak of the Official Music Video for “Hero” performed by @LaraLeaTrump & @MadelineJaymes pic.twitter.com/BxP8kt6u5h — First Class Label Group (@FClabelgroup) July 12, 2024

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates on Lara Trump’s music and potential collaboration with French Montana!