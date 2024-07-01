“How the F*** Are You Going to Put All These White People Ahead of Kamala?” Donna Brazile Plays Race Card in Warning to Democrats About Replacing Biden

Donna Brazile, the former interim Democratic National Committee chair, issued a blunt warning to Democrats thinking about passing over Kamala Harris as a replacement for Joe Biden should he withdraw from the Democrat presidential nomination, “How the f*** are you going to put all these white people ahead of Kamala?”



Donna Brazile, file screen image.

Brazile made the comment in an interview with CNN about the nightmare scenarios facing Democrats since Biden’s presidency ending debate performance against President Trump Thursday night in Atlanta.

CNN laid out what ‘terrified’ Democrats and Brazile were saying about the party’s options (excerpt):

More than two dozen top Democratic officials, political operatives and donors tied to Biden and to many of the people most discussed as potential substitutes – many of whom asked for anonymity to discuss the most politically fraught situation most have ever encountered – say they’re terrified by nearly every scenario: Going forward with Biden, a Kamala Harris nomination, a nomination of someone else who would in that case have beaten the first Black female vice president, long nights of multiple ballots spilling ideological and personal feuds on national television, even just revelations of embarrassing details about people who have never been vetted by a national campaign. “It would be a Category 5 hurricane,” said one top Democratic official nervous about Biden considering what would happen if the president stepped aside. “People don’t understand the sheer destruction that would be unleashed.” …Even as minds turn to a list that includes Harris, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and even relatively new Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, none have gone public with anything but words of support for Biden. They worry about being called traitors. They worry that it might make Biden dig in more. A debate watch party in Los Angeles on Thursday night happened to feature Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, Pritzker, Whitmer and Beshear. There were other high-profile attendees – by a few answers in, Rob Reiner was screaming about losing and Jane Fonda had tears in her eyes, according to people in the room. …In an interview, Brazile said that her reaction to the calls that she has been getting since the debate with people inquiring about other candidates is: “How the f**k are you going to put all these white people ahead of Kamala?” Backers of other possible candidates acknowledge that the internal feelings of deference toward her would be widespread and hard to overcome, and fears about the backlash among Black and women voters from ditching her would run extremely high.

The Trump campaign has released videos reminding voters that a vote for Biden is a vote for Harris.

Trump Campaign Releases New Ad — “Who Is Laughing Now” pic.twitter.com/eDnSJVUH6S — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 27, 2024

“INSPIRING THOUGHTS FROM KAMALA HARRIS” pic.twitter.com/khckWY5x7f — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) June 30, 2024

Kamala Harris is also “unburdened” by competency pic.twitter.com/3XKC7hKvLD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2023

Harris defended Biden’s debate performance in remarks at a West Coast campaign event on Friday, attacking Trump and gaslighting on how Biden performs away from the cameras:

Last night, @JoeBiden made clear this election is a contrast between someone who lies and someone who leads.pic.twitter.com/AjQoOBhG02 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2024

As Vice President, I see @JoeBiden when the cameras are on and when the cameras are off. Joe Biden is a leader who always fights for the people of our nation. pic.twitter.com/CPTIfD1kIf — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2024

A recent poll by a Democratic pollster released by the Biden Harris campaign on Saturday shows Harris losing to Trump by the same three point deficit as Biden and other possible replacements.