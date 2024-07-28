House GOP Reps. Burgess Owens and Brandon Williams Launch Merit Caucus to Combat DEI in Education: “The Left’s War on Meritocracy Has Gone Too Far”

House Republicans Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) announced they have launched the Merit Caucus to combat the woke infection of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in education.

They describe the Caucus as “a coalition of members dedicated to advancing a merit-based system in classrooms that will help ensure students are receiving the best education, regardless of background or income.”

In a press release announcing the Caucus, Owens shared, “America is the land of equal opportunity, not the land of equal outcome.“

“The Left’s war on meritocracy has gone too far, lowering standards for students and teachers, discouraging achievement in the classroom, and eliminating academic excellence, all in the name of equity. I’m proud to launch the first-ever House Merit Caucus to bring back the old-fashioned common sense that my dad, a WWII vet, taught me growing up: there is no substitute for meritocracy and hard work.”

Rep. Williams added, “The fight to keep the American Dream alive starts in our classrooms.”

“To prepare our children for the complex challenges that await them in the decades to come, we must commit to encouraging excellence and rewarding merit. I am excited to join Rep. Owens in this effort, in support of students and families across America.”

A one-page primer on the caucus, which also shares specific examples of damaging DEI policies:

SUMMARY: The Merit Caucus stands for the best ideas of the American Dream: That anyone can succeed if they work hard. We believe in supporting teachers and students who strive for and achieve their best results. Success is based on the merit and achievement of an individual and we advocate for everyone to have opportunities to excel.