House Democrats Target FEC Chairman For Raising Questions About Kamala Harris Getting Biden’s War Chest

House Democrats are now targeting the chairman of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for raising questions about Biden giving donor funds to Kamala Harris.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Trump-appointed FEC Chair Sean Cooksey on Sunday said Kamala Harris may not be entitled to Biden’s war chest in a post on X.

11 C.F.R. § 110.1(b)(3): "If the candidate is not a candidate in the general election, all contributions made for the general election shall be either returned or refunded to the contributors or redesignated …, or reattributed …, as appropriate." — Sean Cooksey (@SeanJCooksey) July 21, 2024

Cooksey called the process “really complicated” and suggested it would be resolved in the courts in an interview with NPR.

The FEC Chair also joined Fox News to discuss Biden’s war chest.

Sean Cooksey said the Biden funds have to be returned to the donors. He also said no one from the Biden-Harris campaign has even reached out to the FEC for guidance!

The FEC cannot stop Kamala Harris from spending Biden’s donor money because the agency does not have the power to issue a restraining order so the donors would have to seek injunctive relief in court!

On Tuesday House Democrats lashed out at Sean Cooksey and demanded he clarify his Sunday post on X.

They also demanded Cooksey “refrain from making unexplained statements that undermine established campaign finance law and practice.”

“Why are Democrats afraid of the law?” Sean Cooksey said on Tuesday.