HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Says Obama Asked Him to Be Vice President in 2020 (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman to discuss Biden’s future after the Democrat-media complex call for him to drop out of the presidential race.

The interview was taped on Friday, July 12 – just one day before the attempted assassination against President Trump – and aired on Monday.

The 20-minute interview was a total dumpster fire.

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is once again in the spotlight after this interview aired.

At one point Joe Biden said Barack Obama asked him to be VP in 2020.

“I didn’t plan on running. In 2020, when Barack asked me to be vice president I joined at it was a great honor,” Biden said.

Biden seamlessly segued into his next lie.

“And after that, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” Biden said.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

Joe Biden was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and a pathological liar.

Of course, the host didn’t push back on Biden’s lie or claim he was asked to be Obama’s VP in 2020 (it was 2008).

WATCH: