NEW: White House Staffers Say They’re Trying to Keep Joe Biden “Stitched Together” Until the Election

This is hilarious.

ABC News ran a new hit piece on Joe Biden’s disturbing appearance at last month’s Juneteenth concert.

Last month Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hosted a Juneteenth concert featuring Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle on the South Lawn of the White House.

81-year-old Biden had just returned to the White House after a 5-day trip to Paris, France, and immediately made his way to the South Lawn for the Juneteenth concert.

He looked exhausted.

Biden awkwardly stood still as everyone around him danced. It looked like his drug cocktail was wearing off.

WATCH:

ABC News on Thursday evening ran a hit piece on Joe Biden – nearly one month after the Juneteenth concert.

Recall that just a couple of weeks ago news outlets were attacking conservative media for posting “cheap fakes” of Joe Biden.

Now the same outlets are suddenly reporting on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

“Multiple people who attended a Juneteenth concert at the White House last month — just 17 days before the presidential debate — told ABC News in interviews that they had concerns about Pres. Biden after personally watching him at that event,” ABC News reported.

“We didn’t know quite what to make of it, but we thought that it was different and that it was — he seemed altered,” said Democrat Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds.

Staffers told a Democrat lawmaker that they are trying to keep Biden “stitched together” until the election.

“Together, the individuals ABC News spoke with — which include state lawmakers and a former Obama White House official — described Biden at the event as “aloof” and “stiff” and his speech as “garbled.” One lawmaker said her assessment of the president at the event came after she had privately raised concerns to White House staffers months before — jokingly saying they could keep the president “stitched together” until the election.” – ABC News reported.