Hawaii Airport Forced to Evacuate After Two Grenades Found in Man’s Carry-On Luggage, TSA Agents in Pittsburgh Stops Another Man Carrying Two Grenades

Hawaii authorities have reported a 41-year-old tourist from Japan was arrested after TSA agents discovered two grenades inside the tourist’s carry-on luggage.

Hawaii News Now reported that Alito Fukushima of Japan was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening.

TSA made the discovery of the grenades on Tuesday morning after an x-ray screening revealed two items that resembled grenades inside his carry-on.

Agents then contacted the Hawaii Police Department, who sent their bomb squad team to investigate.

During the investigation, authorities issued an evacuation of the airport as an act of caution.

After investigating the grenades, the bomb squad concluded the grenade was inert and did not pose a threat.

Per CBS:

On the same day, TSA agents in Pittsburgh stopped a man carrying two inert grenades inside a checked bag.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote in a social media post, “TSA removed these two grenades from a checked bag at the Pittsburgh Airport this morning. Fortunately, they were inert. Either way, live or inert, these can’t fly!”

LOOK: