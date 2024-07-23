Harris Campaign Sent Vetting Materials to Possible VP Candidates — Including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The Harris campaign sent vetting materials to possible running mates just one day after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her.

Included on the list is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer — opening up the possibility that it may be an all-female ticket.

Wall Street Journal White House reporter Ken Thomas reported on the alleged picks on Monday evening, citing an unnamed source.

Harris’ campaign has requested vetting materials from potential VPs, including Cooper (NC), Kelly (AZ), Shapiro (PA), Whitmer (MI), Walz (MN) + Pritzker (IL), according to a person familiar. Beshear told CNN he hasn’t been asked to submit info at this point. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) July 23, 2024

Those who have been contacted, according to Thomas, include Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris crossed the delegate threshold to secure the Democratic Presidential nomination late Monday night.

The vice president posted a statement on X at 12:20 a.m. EST Tuesday, referring to herself as the party’s nominee.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination,” Harris’ statement began. “Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.”

Tonight, I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee. Over the next few months, I’ll be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything on the line. I fully intend to unite our party and our nation, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bsq3N6pMAi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

“I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people,” Harris continued. “This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

The statement concluded, “Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”

In addition to delegates and a slew of endorsements, Harris’ campaign has claimed she raised $81 million on the first day after Biden withdrew.