HAPPENING NOW: Chinese Glass Manufacturer in Ohio Gets Raided By Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security has raided a Chinese glass manufacturing plant in Moraine, Ohio.

Homeland Security Investigations police raided the Fuyao Glass America plant on Friday afternoon after obtaining search warrants.

A statement from the DHS which explained the raid on the glass manufacturer read, “Homeland Security Investigations special agents, in collaboration with IRS Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, are conducting federal search warrants at Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in the Dayton area as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.”

“Special agents are on scene investigating allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation. There is a large law enforcement presence in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine and West Carrollton but there is no threat to public safety at this time,” the DHS added.

BREAKING: Chinese glass manufacturing plant in Ohio (Fuyao) now being raided by feds in massive investigation involving “financial crimes and labor exploitation.” ICE is participating. Their products are for US automakers. Paging @JDVance … https://t.co/bOMmc71udF — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) July 26, 2024

Per WOHIO TV:

HSI, in collaboration with IRS Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, are currently conducting search warrants Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine, and West Carrollton. The search warrants are part of an “ongoing criminal investigation” looking into allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation. News Center 7 crews have reported seeing members of the U.S. Border Patrol at some locations as well as HSI investigators. “There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the spokesperson said.

HAPPENING NOW: WHIOTV Reports A Chinese glass manufacturing plant located in Ohio (Fuyao) is now being raided by feds. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/QFOCFkzogx — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) July 26, 2024

Chinese-owned Fuyao bought an old General Motors plant in Moraine, Ohio, in 2014 and remodeled it into what the company claims is the world’s second-largest auto glass production site.