Hamas Accused of Sending Videos of Hostages Being Tortured to Israeli Officials to Pressure The Jewish State

In an unconfirmed report, The Telegraph claims that Hamas has allegedly filmed the torture of Israeli hostages and is sending the videos to Israeli officials, including directly addressing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Telegraph cited two Israeli officials, who said the videos show hostages being tortured and were sent in an effort to force Israel to ease conditions for Palestinian prisoners being held at the Sde Teiman base in southern Israel.

Ben-Gvir responded to the report on X and denied he had seen any such videos.

(Translation via Google Translate)Hamas did not send me any video and I refuse to cooperate with Hamas propaganda: you should only talk to Hamas through intentions.

The terrorist organization Hamas did not look for any excuse on 7.10 to murder, rape, kidnap, and abuse living citizens and even corpses, and even murdered abductees in captivity.

Hamas must be defeated, and not submit to its dictates that demand surrender: the territory of the Gaza Strip must be occupied permanently, humanitarian aid must be stopped, and it must be defeated.

The conditions of the terrorists in the prisons have indeed worsened and the camps have stopped and I am proud of that – I have no intention of submitting to the dictates of Hamas.

חמאס לא שלח לי שום סרטון ואני מסרב לשתף פעולה עם תעמולה חמאסית: עם החמאס צריך לדבר רק דרך כוונות. ארגון הטרור חמאס לא חיפש שום תירוץ ב-7.10 כדי לרצוח, לאנוס, לחטוף, ולהתעלל באזרחים חיים ואפילו בגופות, ואף רצח חטופים בשבי. את חמאס יש להכריע, ולא להיכנע לתכתיביו הדורשים כניעה: יש… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 28, 2024

My exclusive: Hamas filmed torture of hostages in an attempt to force Israel to ease conditions for Palestinian prisoners. Hamas directly address Israel’s national security minister who controls prison policy, 2 Israeli officials told Telegraph.https://t.co/umr6WHUZcC — Jotam Confino (@mrconfino) July 28, 2024

While the report has yet to be confirmed, Hamas has a track record of using videos of hostages as part of their propaganda campaign to gain worldwide sympathy after they slaughtered civilians and took hostages into Gaza, including babies, children, women, and the elderly.

In November, Hamas released video of 12-year-old Yagel Yaakov and his 16-year-old brother Or Yaakov.

In January, Hamas released a video showing three hostages, Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, and asked, “What do you think?’ The sick goal seemed to guess who, if any, of the three remained alive.

Later that day, they released a video where Argamani was forced to say that two of her fellow captives were dead.