Hamas Accused of Sending Videos of Hostages Being Tortured to Israeli Officials to Pressure The Jewish State

In an unconfirmed report, The Telegraph claims that Hamas has allegedly filmed the torture of Israeli hostages and is sending the videos to Israeli officials, including directly addressing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Telegraph cited two Israeli officials, who said the videos show hostages being tortured and were sent in an effort to force Israel to ease conditions for Palestinian prisoners being held at the Sde Teiman base in southern Israel.

Ben-Gvir responded to the report on X and denied he had seen any such videos.

(Translation via Google Translate)Hamas did not send me any video and I refuse to cooperate with Hamas propaganda: you should only talk to Hamas through intentions.

The terrorist organization Hamas did not look for any excuse on 7.10 to murder, rape, kidnap, and abuse living citizens and even corpses, and even murdered abductees in captivity.

Hamas must be defeated, and not submit to its dictates that demand surrender: the territory of the Gaza Strip must be occupied permanently, humanitarian aid must be stopped, and it must be defeated.

The conditions of the terrorists in the prisons have indeed worsened and the camps have stopped and I am proud of that – I have no intention of submitting to the dictates of Hamas.

While the report has yet to be confirmed, Hamas has a track record of using videos of hostages as part of their propaganda campaign to gain worldwide sympathy after they slaughtered civilians and took hostages into Gaza, including babies, children, women, and the elderly.

In November, Hamas released video of 12-year-old Yagel Yaakov and his 16-year-old brother Or Yaakov.

Yagel Yaakov

In January, Hamas released a video showing three hostages, Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, and asked, “What do you think?’  The sick goal seemed to guess who, if any, of the three remained alive.

Later that day, they released a video where Argamani was forced to say that two of her fellow captives were dead.

Yossi Sharabi (R) Noa Argamani (C) Itai Svirsky (L) (video screenshot)
