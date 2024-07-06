Gunfire Erupts in Downtown St. Louis Following July 4th Fireworks Display — 7 People Shot Including 13-Year-Old — SHOOTING CAUGHT ON VIDEO

There was a mass shooting in downtown St. Louis on Thursday night following the annual fireworks display.

Seven people were shot including a 13-year-old.

The mass shooting was captured on video.

MASS SHOOTING: serious firepower seen here in this morning’s St. Louis bloodbath, resulting in seven victims: a 13-year-old, three 18-year-olds, a 20-year-old and two 23-year-olds. pic.twitter.com/cjiiXmvfFy

Dozens of gunshots were fired off as people ran and ducked down on the sidewalks in downtown St. Louis.

Here’s more video.

This is what people experienced leaving the fireworks downtown on the 4th of July. Wonder how City Officials will try to spin this. Children and families were in the area when this was happening. Jeez. #CrimePlan pic.twitter.com/mSsF51gy0V

Local KMOV reported.

Seven people were shot following the Fourth of July fireworks show in Downtown St. Louis Thursday night.

“We needed to get out of here because there’s just way too many people. I’m so glad that we did that,” Marlen Sanchez, who attended the display, said.

Police say around midnight, gunfire broke out. Four people were shot on 8th and Pine, and three others were shot on Chestnut Street, including a 13-year-old.

“A scary situation. I just can’t believe it,” Sanchez said.

First Alert 4 spoke with one of the 911 callers who said, “I watched the switch from calm to war zone.”

“The failure to communicate about this mass shooting is really appalling,” says Ward 8, Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Spencer represents the ward where the multiple-victim shooting occurred and blames Mayor Tishaura Jones for the state of downtown.

“We need an administration that says this is where the buck stops, and as mayor, the buck will stop with me,” Spencer said. “We don’t have the police presence we need downtown to keep it safe after hours. We are sitting here with 30% vacancy in our police department, and that’s unacceptable.”