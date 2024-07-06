Gunfire Erupts in Downtown St. Louis Following July 4th Fireworks Display — 7 People Shot Including 13-Year-Old — SHOOTING CAUGHT ON VIDEO

A mass gunfight broke out in downtown St. Louis following fireworks late Thursday night. Seven people were injured including a 13-year-old.

The mass shooting was captured on video.

Dozens of gunshots were fired off as people ran and ducked down on the sidewalks in downtown St. Louis.

Here’s more video.

Local KMOV reported.

“We needed to get out of here because there’s just way too many people. I’m so glad that we did that,” Marlen Sanchez, who attended the display, said.

Police say around midnight, gunfire broke out. Four people were shot on 8th and Pine, and three others were shot on Chestnut Street, including a 13-year-old.

“A scary situation. I just can’t believe it,” Sanchez said.

First Alert 4 spoke with one of the 911 callers who said, “I watched the switch from calm to war zone.”

“The failure to communicate about this mass shooting is really appalling,” says Ward 8, Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Spencer represents the ward where the multiple-victim shooting occurred and blames Mayor Tishaura Jones for the state of downtown.

“We need an administration that says this is where the buck stops, and as mayor, the buck will stop with me,” Spencer said. “We don’t have the police presence we need downtown to keep it safe after hours. We are sitting here with 30% vacancy in our police department, and that’s unacceptable.”

KSDK has more videos.

