Gov. Little Makes Idaho the First State to Take Executive Action for ‘Only Citizens Will Vote’

In a landmark move, Governor Brad Little (R-ID), together with Secretary of State Phil McGrane, announced Tuesday that Idaho has become the first state in the nation to initiate an executive order specifically designed to ensure that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in state elections.

Dubbed the ‘ONLY CITIZENS WILL VOTE Act,’ this initiative is part of a broader effort to uphold election integrity and boost voter confidence amidst growing concerns about election security.

Governor Little, signing Executive Order 2024-07, said, “Idaho already has the most secure elections in the nation, and we’re going to keep it that way. My executive order – the ONLY CITIZENS WILL VOTE Act – directs Secretary of State Phil McGrane to work with local county clerks to scrub our voter rolls and make sure Idaho’s elections do not fall prey to the consequences of Biden’s lawless open border.”

Secretary McGrane echoed these sentiments, stating, “Across Idaho’s 44 counties, we have excellent mechanisms in place already to ensure non-citizens do not vote in Idaho, but there is always more we can do to make sure only citizens will vote. I am proud to work closely with Governor Brad Little to put in place a plan that keeps Idaho ahead of the pack in election integrity.”

Governor Little and Secretary McGrane pointed out that while Left Coast states and the Biden Administration erode confidence in elections by seeking to register non-citizens to vote, Idaho is taking a firm stand. The state is fighting back to keep its voter rolls free of non-citizens and illegal aliens.

The order outlines several key directives:

The Secretary of State shall immediately take all necessary steps to ensure that processes are in place to validate voter registration and prevent non-citizens from registering to vote. The Secretary of State shall routinely review Idaho’s voter rolls, in coordination with Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department, to identify any potential non-citizens. The Secretary of State shall coordinate with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and take any steps necessary to verify citizenship status to ensure no non-citizens are participating in Idaho elections. In the annual report to the Governor and Legislature regarding voter registration maintenance, pursuant to Idaho Code 34-418(2), the Secretary of State and county clerks shall report on their efforts to prevent and remove non-citizens from Idaho’s voter rolls. State agencies shall not provide voter registration materials to non-citizens or coordinate with any federal programs or agencies to provide voter registration material to non-citizens in the State of Idaho. State agencies entering into or renewing contracts with federal agencies or partners must confirm there is no requirement to provide voter registration materials to non-citizens or otherwise requiring voter registration activities for non-citizens.

Read the executive below: