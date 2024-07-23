Going on Offense: GOP Congressman Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris

Republicans are starting to go on offense against Kamala Harris even as she enjoys a honeymoon from the corporate media and Democrat voters, highlighting her radical-left policies and tying her to Joe Biden’s record as “president.”

Now, one has vowed to go further over her negligent performance in office.

Olivia Beavers of Politico revealed Tuesday afternoon that Rep. Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican, has introduced articles of impeachment to hold Harris accountable.

The articles accuse Harris of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” specifically pointing to her failures as border czar. Specifically, Harris “has willfully and systemically refused to uphold Federal immigration laws, in that: In her conduct of the Office of Vice President of the United States, Kamala Devi Harris… has willfully prevented, obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice.”

The articles also claim Harris has “demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties.” One needs only to watch an interview with her to make that determination.

Courtesy of Beavers, below is the House resolution authorizing the impeachment of Harris:

Ogles’s articles come just two days after Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection. As the Gateway Pundit reported, he was forced out as the result of a successful coup attempt orchestrated by the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

Harris has since secured enough delegates to become the Democrats' presumptive nominee and will almost certainly be anointed at the DNC Convention.