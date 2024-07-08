German soccer captain Toni Kroos has said his country has been “overwhelmed” by migrants and it is no longer safe for his family to live in.

Kroos, who is retiring from the game after a spectacular career at Spanish giants Real Madrid, made the comments during a podcast appearance ahead of what turned out to be his final ever match.

“I believe that this control over certain issues has simply slipped away a little over the years and there’s a reason for that,” he explained. “In my opinion, the reason is that people have overwhelmed them.”

“Clearly when many people come, there is always a percentage who do not do us good, just as there is among Germans,” he continued.

The 33-year-old added that he would continue to live in Spain despite his retirement because of safety concerns, admitting that he would rather his seven-year-old daughter go out in a Spanish city than a German one.

“I think Germany is a great country and I’m happy to be here, but it’s not really the same country that it was 10 years ago when we left,” he said.

Like many European countries, Germany has opened its borders to millions of immigrants over the past decades, many of whom enter under the guise of being “refugees.”

The issue has created major internal divisions across the country, including the rise of the conservative Alternative for Germany party that the left-wing government is seeking to simply ban from political office.

Despite his team’s defeat at the hands of Spain in the European championships, Kroos is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Back in 2014, he was an integral part of his team’s World Cup victory, while he has also won five Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.