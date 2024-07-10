George Stephanopoulos Admits He Doesn’t Think Joe Biden Can Serve Another Four Years (VIDEO)

by

Former Bill Clinton staffer and current political director of ABC News, George Stephanopoulos, was stopped on the street in New York City this week and asked for his thoughts on Joe Biden.

He admitted that he doesn’t think Biden can serve another four years as president.

This is something that most Americans already realize, but it’s fascinating to hear this from Stephanopoulos just days after his one on one interview with Biden.

FOX News has details:

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after Biden interview: ‘I don’t think he can serve four more years’

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed he doesn’t think President Biden can serve four more years in office just days after their high-stakes interview.

TMZ obtained video of Stephanopoulos on the streets of New York City on Tuesday where he was asked whether he thought Biden should step down.

“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopoulos responded.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates pointed Fox News Digital to comments made at Tuesday’s press briefing by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that the president is committing to serve a full second term in office. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

See the video below:

Good luck getting rid of him, Democrats.

Biden just keeps digging in his heels, no matter who states the obvious about his condition.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.