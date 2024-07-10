George Stephanopoulos Admits He Doesn’t Think Joe Biden Can Serve Another Four Years (VIDEO)

Former Bill Clinton staffer and current political director of ABC News, George Stephanopoulos, was stopped on the street in New York City this week and asked for his thoughts on Joe Biden.

He admitted that he doesn’t think Biden can serve another four years as president.

This is something that most Americans already realize, but it’s fascinating to hear this from Stephanopoulos just days after his one on one interview with Biden.

FOX News has details:

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after Biden interview: ‘I don’t think he can serve four more years’ ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed he doesn’t think President Biden can serve four more years in office just days after their high-stakes interview. TMZ obtained video of Stephanopoulos on the streets of New York City on Tuesday where he was asked whether he thought Biden should step down. “I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopoulos responded. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates pointed Fox News Digital to comments made at Tuesday’s press briefing by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that the president is committing to serve a full second term in office. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

See the video below:

#GeorgeStephanopoulos just made a STUNNING comment: he told someone on the streets of #NewYork that he doesn't think President #JoeBiden can serve another term! https://t.co/cFMK2Uxx4z pic.twitter.com/pxKkolFcGt — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2024

Good luck getting rid of him, Democrats.

The delicious part is this happened the same day everyone finally started to admit there’s no ditching Biden. https://t.co/2ALKfSXCZa — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 10, 2024

It’s amazing to see how every media member Biden would have considered an ally in 2020, has turned their tune faster than it takes Chris Christie to finish a pizza. Biden is screwed & the Dems know it. Yet they’re pinned in a lose-lose situation. https://t.co/c8qOlYF06G — Ryan Brosky (@RyanBrosky) July 10, 2024

Biden just keeps digging in his heels, no matter who states the obvious about his condition.