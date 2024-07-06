Lawless Oakland Chaos – 70 People Loot and Ransack 76 Gas Station (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America. Gavin Newsom’s California.

California is turning into a third-world dump thanks to Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom. It is most evident in a crime-ridden, Democrat-run city like Oakland, which has become almost unlivable.

Crime in Oakland has been on the rise for months on end. The city has a Soros-backed DA, Pamela Price, who is currently facing a recall effort.

Approximately 70 people looted a gas station in Oakland on Friday around 4:30 in the morning.

The manager of the 76 Gas Station on Hegenberger Road had expressed his disappointment and claimed that the police did not arrive to help him.

ABC 7 News reported:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — An Oakland gas station manager is expressing anger and frustration Friday after dozens of people ransacked his business overnight – and to make matters worse, he says police never showed up after he called for help. It happened at The 76 Station on Hegenberger Road, near Interstate 880, just up the street from the airport. It all began around 4:30 a.m. when a crowd attending a nearby sideshow broke in and began ransacking the place.

“When asked about the response time, Oakland police say based on the initial details the caller reported, the crime was listed as a Priority 2 burglary – which means no suspects are on scene – and the caller was referred to online crime reporting,” ABC 7 News reported.

Surveillance video showed dozens of people looting the gas station which is located across the street from the In-N-Out Burger just closed down due to rampant crime.

Watch:

Remember that profitable In-N-Out Burger that closed in Oakland due to crime? Well, At 4:30 am this morning 70 people looted and ransacked a gas station across the street from it pic.twitter.com/pkjTorfo4U — Sacramento Insider (@sacinsidr) July 5, 2024

To get a perspective of just how bad Oakland’s crime rate has become, an In-N-Out Burger location back in March of this year closed permanently due to the massive spike in crime.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Oakland, California, is losing their only In-N-Out Burger restaurant due to the city’s ongoing crime problem. The restaurant is profitable, but they can’t deal with the constant armed robberies, car break-ins, and more.

Earlier this year conservative podcast host Benny Johnson was robbed at the shuttered In-N-Out in Oakland.

WATCH: