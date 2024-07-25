Gateway Pundit Bankruptcy Dismissed by Federal Judge

The Gateway Pundit’s bankruptcy filing in Florida has been rejected by a federal court.

Read the entire court order here:

Federal Bankruptcy Judge Mindy A. Mora ruled today that the Gateway Pundit cannot seek relief for its financial liabilities in federal court because, in her belief, the relief sought is being done in ‘bad faith.’ Said Judge Moora, it was clear that the Gateway Pundit was solvent and able to pay its debts.

Controversy arose in the bankruptcy process when the Department of Justice injected itself into the case to try and stop the bankruptcy process. In an action which insiders with experience in bankruptcy procedure say is unprecedented, the DOJ told the court that the Biden Administration was militantly opposed to the ability of the Gateway Pundit to obtain bankruptcy protection.

Annually there are 452,990 personal bankruptcy filings, and 18,926 business bankruptcy filings.

The weaponized DOJ and bankruptcy process has gotten so absurd that they are trying to seize Alex Jones’ cat.

Bankruptcy courts are designed to allow ongoing companies to restructure its debts, pay those who are owed money, so that they can continue to operate. The decision to refuse The Gateway Pundit’s bankruptcy effectively prevents the changes to the company and its debts to pay its debts.

The benefit of bankruptcy court is that it allows an efficient resolution to debts, where insurance policies and debts are able to be managed and handled efficiently and economically. This action by the Judge, then, will greatly complicate the process of the Gateway Pundit’s resolution to the current litigation and debts it is handling. It will force a massive waste of resources.

The state cases filed against The Gateway Pundit should now be sent back to state court to resume unless they are stayed pending appeal of the court’s decision.

Other cases offer illustrative lessons on how the judiciary is being weaponized by powerful New York law firms to silence dissident media across the country.

Giuliani, on essentially the same case filed also by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, was awarded $150 million in damages in a Washington, D.C. case and his bankruptcy case was handled in the Southern District of New York.

In the case, America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani was ‘defaulted’ on liability, meaning that the court ruled him guilty for the allegations without a trial because he was allegedly not complying with discovery, meaning he was not turning over documents fast enough to the opposing party. The trial against Giuliani was solely on the amount of damages to award, not whether Giuliani committed the offense or whether his conduct was reasonable. That case is currently on appeal.

Alex Jones lost a defamation case in Texas courts in October 2022, where the litigants claimed Jones defamed the dead children from the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. Additionally, the parents of the Sandy Hook victims claimed that Jones had intentionally inflicting emotional distress upon them.

The Texas Judge decided that the state’s $750,000 liability caps on punitive damages, passed as part of ‘tort reform’ simply didn’t apply to Jones.

The bankruptcy filing was challenged by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, litigants suing TGP in St. Louis city courts for alleged defamation suffered by The Gateway Pundit’s accurate reporting on 2020 election fraud in Georgia. It was also challenged by Eric Coomer, a disgraced former Executive of Dominion Voting Systems, currently suing The Gateway Pundit in Colorado state court for alleged defamation suffered by the Gateway Pundit’s accurate reporting on the 2020 election fraud.

The legal team of Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, when contesting The Gateway Pundit’s actions in bankruptcy court, were Willke Farr. Willkie Farr has also been the legal team contesting Rudy Giuliani and Alex Jones’ ability to seek bankruptcy protection.

Judge Mora was appointed to the bench in 2018. Bankruptcy judges are appointed to 14 year terms by the majority of judges of each U.S. Court of Appeals.

The Gateway Pundit’s legal team plans to appeal the decision.