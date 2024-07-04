Fourth of July Shooting in Texas Leaves Several Injured

In the early hours of the Fourth of July, three people, including a teenager, were shot in their backyard in San Antonio, Texas.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrived at a home in San Antonio and found a 17-year-old who was shot in the arm.

Minutes later, officers discovered two other men in their early 30s were also shot.

The three men were transported to a local hospital, with one in serious condition and two in stable condition.

Officers were able to detain four men who were believed to be connected to the shooting.

Fourth of July shooting sees several gunned down in Texashttps://t.co/TdvSittSFt — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 4, 2024

Per Newsweek:

Fox San Antonio reported that before the teenager and two men were shot, a group of men were seen walking around the East Side of San Antonio shooting guns.

Investigators further revealed the same group of men walked up into the backyard where the victims were staying and fired shots at them.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shootings.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday, the FBI and DHS have warned Americans to stay vigilant as they attend Fourth of July celebrations.

