Former Vibe Magazine Editor Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Threatened to See Her ‘Dead in the Trunk of a Car’ After Disagreement Over Cover Photo

While he is under investigation by police (BREAKING: Feds Raid Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Miami and Los Angeles Homes) and simultaneously being sued by eight different plaintiffs for sexual assault and sex trafficking, mogul rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs also is having to face the consequence of his acts, such as when this dropped: Surveillance Footage Shows Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Violently Assaulting His Former Girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Now, another ‘gem from the past’ resurfaces, as Former Vibe Magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith writes a personal essay for the New York Times.

The veteran journalist claimed Combs threatened to see her ‘dead in the trunk of a car’ after a disagreement over his December 1997/January 1998 cover of the magazine.

The Bad Boy Records founder reportedly had a strong disagreement over his shoot.

“’Combs wanted to see the Vibe covers before they went to press. It wasn’t our policy to show covers before publication’, recalled Smith. ‘After I told him no, we heard that he planned to come to our office and force us to show him what we’d chosen — and to make us choose something else if he didn’t like what he saw’.

When the rapper allegedly called the veteran journalist’s office shortly after, ‘It was then that Combs told me, as I’ve retold hundreds of times over the years, that he would see me ’dead in the trunk of a car’.’”

Smith immediately replied that he ‘needed to take that threat back’.

The rapper responded: ‘Take what back?’, followed by a ‘vile laugh’ as he told her ‘[Expletive] you.’ He added that he knew where the journalist was – implying he could get to her.

“After Smith reached out to her attorney and threatened legal action, Combs quickly faxed over an apology.

Smith went on to reveal that the magazine’s servers were stolen from the office not too long after her argument with Combs. And since the completed issue was saved on one of the servers, it was suspected that Diddy’s label was behind the theft.”

But Vibe still managed to salvage the issue, as their art director had the issue saved on a disk.

“Smith’s story comes amid Diddy’s ongoing legal issues as the disgraced music mogul faces several lawsuits from nearly eight different parties charging him with sexual assault and sex trafficking.”

This retelling of an old story comes as model and adult actress Adria English has become the latest person to serve the rapper with a suit claiming he ‘groomed’ her and sex trafficked her.

