Former Obama Official, CNN Analyst Suggests Burden on Donald Trump to Prove He Was Struck By Bullet

CNN analyst and Kennedy School professor Juliette Kayyem has claimed that the burden of proof is on Donald Trump to show that he was hit by a bullet during last week’s assassination attempt against him.

Posting on the X platform, Kayyem picked up on comments made by former FBI director Christopher Wray in which he suggested there was “some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that you know hit his ear.”

“I don’t know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else,” Wray added.

“I’ve waited a while to say this but the burden is now on Trump to show he was shot,” Kayyem responded. “I can condemn the assassination and still demand truth, especially since Trump is now politicizing taking a bullet.”

“Wray has now opened the door; this is not a conspiracy theory. Wray, known for exact phrasing and being careful, didn’t say this on accident. He is begging us to ask.”

It will come as no suprise that Kayyem is a staunch leftist and former Obama official, whose spends most her energy on social pushing Democratic Party candidates.

Back in 2009, she was appointed Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs in the Department of Homeland Security, a position she held for around a year. She is also married to David Barron, who serves as a federal appeals judge on the First Circuit.

