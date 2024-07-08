Former Colleagues of Biden’s White House Doctor Say Joe Biden Should Get Cognitive Test

Former colleagues of Biden’s White House physician Dr. O’Connor are saying Biden should get a cognitive test following his disastrous debate performance, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Washington Post.

Biden’s cognitive decline is so bad that top Democrats – including Representatives, Senators and Governors – are calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

A top White House aide who has worked for Joe Biden for many years going back to his vice presidency told The New York Times that Biden’s cognitive decline is so bad that he should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Biden is even worse behind closed doors.

A top neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease met with President Biden’s personal physician at the White House earlier this year.

Visitor logs reviewed by The New York Post revealed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a renowned Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed, had a meeting with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal doctor, and another doctor at the White House residence clinic on January 17.

The Washington Post also reported that creator of the “MoCa” cognitive impairment test believes Joe Biden should undergo a cognitive test.

The Washington Post reported:

Three of O’Connor’s former colleagues in the White House medical unit, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential relationships, said Biden’s debate performance suggested to them that the president should undergo cognitive screening. In addition, Ira Monka, the president of the American Osteopathic Association, who visited with O’Connor at the White House this year, also told The Post that he thinks Biden’s performance should prompt an initial cognitive review to see if more tests are needed.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer called on Biden’s physician, Dr. O’Connor to appear for a transcribed interview regarding his medical assessments and involvement in Joe Biden’s family’s business schemes.

“Dr. O’Connor’s medical assessments have been potentially influenced by his business pursuits with the Biden family,” Comer said.