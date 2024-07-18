The former CIA analyst wife of Washington Post writer Max Boot has been charged with espionage for allegedly working as an agent for South Korea.

Sue Mi Terry, 54, was charged with failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act on Tuesday.

The allegations against her include editorials written on behalf of South Korean intelligence officers for the Washington Post. At least one of the articles in question was co-authored by Boot.

Boot is not currently facing any charges.

Mediaite reports:

Prosecutors claim that, beginning in 2013 and continuing for a decade following, Terry received luxury gifts provided by South Korean intelligence officers in return for her promoting South Korea’s policy positions and disclosing nonpublic government information. Prosecutors also allege that Terry wrote opinion pieces at the request of South Korean officials, using information provided by them. One editorial named in the indictment is co-authored with Boot, who is not charged with any crime. Prosecutors argue the article was published without disclosing Korean government involvement. The indictment also alleges that in exchange for her services Terry received lavish gifts, including Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton handbags as well as a Dolce & Gabbana coat. Security footage cited in the indictment allegedly shows Terry with her handlers purchasing the bags in 2019 and 2021. The document also mentions that she was treated to meals at Michelin-starred restaurants and given over $37,000 in covert funding for a public policy program focusing on Korean affairs.

Terry’s lawyer, Lee Wolosky, defended his client’s innocence in a statement, saying the charges are “unfounded and distort the work of a scholar and news analyst known for her independence and years of service to the United States.”

Terry is also a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations but has been placed on unpaid administrative leave in response to the charges.