Fired ‘Mandalorian’ Actress Gina Carano Wins Victory Against Disney in Lawsuit Funded by Elon Musk

The Gateway Pundit reported that actress Gina Carano, who was canceled from her role in the Disney+ Star Wars show, “The Mandalorian,” filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm.

The lawsuit alleges that Carano was unjustly dismissed from her role as the rebel warrior Cara Dune due to her expression of right-wing opinions on social media platforms.

Carano is seeking justice through a court mandate for either reinstatement in the series or compensation amounting to at least $75,000. The actress claims the firing has caused her emotional turmoil and resulted in the loss of millions in potential income.

A Los Angeles federal judge has now denied Disney’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge rejected Disney’s claim that it had a “right to dissociate its own artistic message from Carano’s outspoken ‘political beliefs.’”

Carano shared the news on X.

“the court DENIES defendants motion.”

“I am moved to tears. After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name. I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

“What happened to me was unacceptable, absurd and abusive, among other things. It should not have happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else moving forward. Let it stop here.”

“I quite literally fought to get to where I got to in my career through intense ups and downs, and I’ll keep up that fight to continue doing what I love. I appreciate all of you who stood by me and defended me, and I am so sorry that similar situations have happened to some of you. I want you to know that I see you and I stand with you.”

“Thank you to @elonmusk, a man I have never even met, who so graciously gave me a fighting chance. Thank you for standing for justice for all of humanity. May God bless you and your family for years to come because He has chosen you for such a time as this”

“Below is an interview I did with@benshapiro 3 1/2 years ago February 2021 at my lowest point. I was wounded and in so much pain, but I feel that pain lifting now. I pray for justice to shine through this case. It’s been one heck of a life. I am looking forward to getting back to the art of storytelling and doing my part to help the world heal.”

“Thank you all. I’m sure it will be quite a battle ahead, but God’s given me the ability to take some punches and give some back.”

She concluded, “My feet are on solid ground. Imagine what your voice can do.”

“the court DENIES defendants motion.” I am moved to tears. After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name. I am so grateful for this opportunity. What happened to me was… pic.twitter.com/q7r3MLhCEr — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) July 25, 2024

Carano thanked Elon Musk who provided financial backing for her legal challenge through his company, X fulfilling his pledge to provide unlimited legal funding for individuals who have been unfairly treated by their employers due to their activities on social media, that challenge the prevailing narrative.