‘The Final Straw’: Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX and Twitter/X Are Leaving California For Texas

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX and Twitter/X will move their respective headquarters from California to Texas.

Posting on the X platform, Musk said that the passage of a California law that bans schools from making rules requiring parental notification if a child identifies as transgender was the “final straw” and he would be moving the company out of the state.

“This is the final straw,” Musk wrote. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” he later followed up.

Musk later confirmed that X would also move its headquarters from San Francisco.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was understandably delighted by the move, which will bring thousands of jobs to the Austin area.

“[Elon Musk] announces the move of SpaceX headquarters to the great state of Texas,” Abbott wrote. “This cements Texas as the leader in space exploration.”

Musk’s decision comes days after he officially endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign following the assassination attempt against him. He also indicated he was happy with Trump’s choice of running mate J.D. Vance.

On Monday, it was reported that Musk had pledged $45 million a month in donations to a pro-Trump super PAC, helping improve his campaign’s financial position in the final months before the election.