Fetterman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Busy Week in DC, Including Attending Netanyahu Address

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has tested positive for COVID-19 after a busy week in DC, which included attending Israeli Prime Minister’s address before Congress.

Fetterman, who is fully vaccinated, announced his infection in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“After a busy week in D.C., I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” the congressman wrote.

Fetterman’s post continued, “I’m grateful to be fully vaccinated and will be working from home, following the appropriate CDC guidance.”

Joe Biden tested positive for COVID on July 17 and just recently returned to the White House after self-isolating.

On July 23, Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter that Biden’s “symptoms have resolved. Over the course of his infection, he never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal, to include pulse oximetry. His lungs remained clear.”

“BINAX rapid antigen testing is negative. He will continue to be monitored for any recurrence of illness. The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties. As always, I will continue to keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan,” the letter continued.